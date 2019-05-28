GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Glen Burnie early Monday morning that left two people injured.
Davon Maynard is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime and wearing a firearm.
Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Governors Court around 2:25 a.m.
When officers arrived, they did not find any victims. A short time later, two victims showed up at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Northern District Detective Unit at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.