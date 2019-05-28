  • WJZ 13On Air

By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last member of the Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force was sentenced to 12 years Tuesday.

Police Detective Jemell Rayam plead guilty to racketeering charges.

He cooperated with the government to map out the corrupt gun unit’s crimes.

Rayam wept when speaking and addressed his father said he accepts responsibility. Prosecutors said he committed 15 robberies as a cop and stole $79,000.

“I told it all because that was the only way I could be released from my horrible past,” he said in court.

Rayam’s dad John is a former cop and said: “I’m looking at my son now and he violated everything he was taught.”

Attorney Dennis Boyle said he was first asked to do something wrong as a rookie officer—and the corruption snowballed.

https://twitter.com/HellgrenWJZ/status/1133395746617778177

