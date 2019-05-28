BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Once a Raven, always a Raven.

Former Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will officially announce his retirement from the NFL as a Raven on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Ngata was selected by the Ravens 12th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon.

Hanging them up a Raven.@Haloti_Ngata92 will officially retire as a Raven tomorrow. 📰: https://t.co/8A4P13t4FS pic.twitter.com/ec2uvRdRAG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 28, 2019

Ngata made an immediate impact for the Ravens in 2006. He started all 16 games and registered 13 tackles and one interception.

Ngata only got better throughout the course of his career. In 2007 and 2008, he recorded a combined 86 tackles and two interceptions.

In his nine-year career in Baltimore, the 6’4″, 340 lbs. defensive tackle made it to the Pro Bowl five times, was a two-time first-team All-Pro and helped the Ravens to their Super Bowl title in 2012.

Following his career in Baltimore, Ngata played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti — who is expected to make two special announcements — and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome will attend Ngata’s press conference.