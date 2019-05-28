GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Glen Burnie Sunday morning.
Anne Arundel County officials said the man, later identified as Kevin Arnold France, Jr., allegedly approached a woman walking on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard near Crain Highway around 11:15 a.m. and convinced her to walk to a secluded area.
France then reportedly removed her clothing and performed a sex act on her against her will. The victim was able to push him off of her, officials said.
Detectives later found France at a nearby business and arrested him. He is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond.
He’s charged with second-degree rape, a fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.
The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information on this incident or any other incidents involving the suspect to come forward by calling the Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.