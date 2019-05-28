  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Baltimore region is under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather.

It’ll be hot and humid Tuesday. It’ll remain hot Wednesday.

 

