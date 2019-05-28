Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The Baltimore region is under a slight to marginal risk for severe weather.
It’ll be hot and humid Tuesday. It’ll remain hot Wednesday.
#mdwx NOTE,..the "enhanced" area for severe issues today has dropped South into NE Maryland. pic.twitter.com/7peCAPe8AJ
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) May 28, 2019