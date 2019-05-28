Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced the Baltimore Office of Civil Rights will now be a standalone agency.
It comes amid concerns of potential conflicts of interest between city attorneys and the board that investigates police misconduct.
The new move means the agency will no longer work under the gaze of the City’s law office, which also represents officers in police misconduct cases.
The Civilians Review Board regularly hears complaints from civilians and conducts its own investigations of alleged police misconduct.