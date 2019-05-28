BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all baseball and yoga fans!
The Orioles are hosting Yoga at The Yard on Saturday, June 1.
The yoga session will follow the O’s versus Giants game scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Ticket packages are available for purchase and include a ticket to the game, access to the postgame yoga session led by Bee Balanced Therapies and an exclusive Orioles yoga mat.
Baltimore-based Bee Balanced Therapies will host an hour-long yoga session led by founding partners Janice Ingson and Stephen Bumbry.
Yoga at The Yard Night is one of several theme nights scheduled throughout the 2019 season to further engage the Orioles fanbase.
Other such theme nights include LGBTQ Pride Night, Bark at Oriole Park, Father’s Day Catch on the Field and Margaritaville night.