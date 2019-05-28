Comments
LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man.
Raymond Butler was last seen on May 26 in the 500 block of Hill Road in Landover, Md.
Courtesy: PGPD
He is 5’10”, 185 lbs and may be wearing a white shirt, tan pants and white tennis shoes, police said.
He left the area in a white 2017 Nissan Versa with a Maryland tag of 4CZ0211.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division-Central Region at (301) 772-4911.