LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man.

Raymond Butler was last seen on May 26 in the 500 block of Hill Road in Landover, Md.


Courtesy: PGPD

He is 5’10”, 185 lbs and may be wearing a white shirt, tan pants and white tennis shoes, police said.

He left the area in a white 2017 Nissan Versa with a Maryland tag of 4CZ0211.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division-Central Region at (301) 772-4911.
