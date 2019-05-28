Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, an “Old Guard” soldier honored a fallen service member with an awe-inspiring display of patriotism at Arlington National Cemetery. Last week, a member of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment was seen placing a flag on the Tomb of the Unknown Solider as heavy rain poured on, gaining admiration for the tribute.

The Army regiment posted moving photos of the moment on their Facebook page Friday, just three days before Memorial Day. The Old Guard’s post described how storms bringing torrential rain and strong wind gusts prompted visitors to run for cover, but “America’s Regiment endured.”

The Old Guard posted:

“Yesterday, torrential rain and drastic wind gusts overcame America’s most hallowed grounds. Visitors ran for cover. News media piled into vehicles together. The streets flooded. Trees as old as the cemetery itself broke at the trunk and came crashing down. But America’s Regiment endured. They found low ground and held fast through the wind and the rain. Some had to be to ordered to stand down from planting flags, still determined to continue to honor the fallen.

During the storm, one of the most extraordinary displays of discipline and dedication to duty ever to be witnessed at Arlington National Cemetery was taking place at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. With only a few watching from cover, a Tomb Sentinel approached the Unknowns with U.S. flags in hand. As thunder shook the ground and rains washed down without abandon, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements with breath-taking precision. He knelt and placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns. For the select few who saw this moment, it was jaw-dropping. Humans have their limits, but The Old Guard has yet to meet theirs.”