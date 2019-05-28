BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (WJZ) — The popular Punkin Chunkin is leaving Delaware for Illinois.
The announcement was made on the Punkin Chunkin’s website.
“The team captains voted on a change of venue to the Village of Rantoul, Illinois. With 75% involvement, the vote was 70% YES and 30% NO,” the website stated.
The Punkin Chunkin was an annual event in Sussex County, Delaware where people built canons to shoot pumpkins across a field and won prizes.
It was in Delaware for 33 years on a Bridgeville family’s farm.
“We want to thank everyone for their support over the years. Most recently, we want to thank those that came forward in Delaware and Maryland in trying to keep the event on Delmarva. Unfortunately, our unique event requires large tracts of land. The Wheatley’s 600-acre property in Bridgeville, Delaware has served us well to date. We are very supportive of the land owner’s decision to not continue to host the event,” the site stated.