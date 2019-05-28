



Water is what built Ellicott City.

Water was the power source for mill operations — and the city grew around those industries and expanded into homes and stores — and eventually, the stream became the footprint for Main Street.

But what the water has helped to build has also destroyed. The latest flood came just last year — and when debris built up in storm drains — it impacted the severity of the flood.

“Debris, when it clogs up in the culverts, it’s one of the causes for the stream to come out of the channel and go into Main Street,” said Director of Howard EcoWorks Lori Lilly.

Howard County brought in the non-profit Ecoworks to survey the waterway along 55 selected checkpoints as part of a new strategy called “Safe and Sound.”

Howard County used to inspect the waterway, but not anymore.

“If there are two inches of rain within a 24 hour period, or sustained 30 mile-per-hour winds, it triggers safe and sound,” said Director of Sustainability for Howard County Josh Feldmark.

Last week, a tornado ripped through part of nearby Columbia. Downed trees — which are common during tornados — are a major threat if they end up in waterways.

“Then we go out and do removals,” Lilly said. “Either our crews, or if it’s bigger than our crews can do, then we direct it to the County Department of Highways to remove.”

All in an effort to keep water moving where it belongs.