BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after responded to a walk-in shooting victim earlier Tuesday afternoon.
At around 2:44 p.m., police responded to an area hospital, where a 35-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, they said.
The man was immediately taken into surgery, where his condition is unknown.
Homicide detectives were notified due to the victim’s injuries, police said. They said they believe he was shot in the 4200 block of Pennington Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.