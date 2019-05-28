Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police made thousands of traffic stops over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, including more than 100 DUI arrests.
According to police, there were 5,754 calls for service Friday through Monday. Troopers made 6,363 traffic stops which resulted in 107 DUI arrests, 1,201 speeding tickets, 203 seat belt ciations and more than 3,000 other citations.
They also gave more than 4,000 warnings.
There were 268 arrests in total.
Troopers also responded to 217 crashes, eight of which were fatal.