BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As school lets out, Triple-A is warning drivers that the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is among the most dangerous for motorists, and teen drivers have a higher risk.

Triple A said the number of crashes spike during the summertime, and call it the “100 days of the year”, where there is a 14 percent spike in crashes, with teenagers often involved in those wrecks.

“Speeding, driver distraction and in some cases driver impairment are all factors in why we are seeing the number of crashes elevate during that particular period,” said Ragina Cooper Averella, AAA Mid-Atlantic.

According to the Triple-A Foundation for Traffic Safety, more than 1,050 people were killed in summer crashes where teens were driving. Speeding and driving at night were key risk factors.

Data from 2017 also found that 36 percent of the crashes happened after 9 p.m.

“It’s definitely I would say scary,” said Isaiah Jones, from Baltimore County.

Jones said he remembers his new driver experience all too well.

“I got in my first accident probably a week into my driver’s license. My sister was in the car but it’s still scary when you have your first accident,” Jones said.

The anxiety is just as gut-wrenching for parents.

“I am very concerned,” said Ron Schnalzer, a father.

Schnalzer has twins who are just learning to drive, and he said he’s worried they may be a little too confident.

WJZ Reporter: “Is it a little bit scary for you?

“No, not really,” Schnalzer’s teenager said.

“See and that’s the thing. It’s scary for me and not him,” Schnalzer said.

Along with restricting your teen drivers and who they have in the car with them, AAA also advises parents to watch what they are doing behind the wheel and set an example.

Maryland also requires teens with a provisional license to get off the road by midnight.

“We got to just teach them how to do it right and keep our fingers crossed,” Schnalzer said.

“I don’t think it’s just teens, I feel like everybody is a dangerous driver so just be cautious,” Jones said.

Triple-A said in the data they analyzed where a teen was the driver, they found that an average of 10 people died in traffic crashes per day between Memorial and Labor Day.