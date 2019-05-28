



Hi Everyone!

Well, here we go again. By that I mean more storms on the way. Starting last Thursday we have had spates of severe weather, and good runs of calm conditions. That still says unsettled to me. Today, we are seeing the same type set up as last Thursday.

We are in a “slight”, “marginal”, or “enhanced” category for gusty storms this afternoon and evening. (The “enhanced” is in Southern PA as you head up I-83 toward “Amish Country.”

If you get weather alerts on your cell phone pay attention. (You can always check weather here at wjz.com, anytime, but the alert that comes directly to you via cell is the way to go I think. And yes that is another bit of shameless self-promotion for the WJZ mobile weather app. But it does work well.)

Hot and humid today, Hot again the next two day then a weekend return to Spring as we start June. Yep at the end the week we end the month of May.

Again Summerlike storms this Spring afternoon.

MB!