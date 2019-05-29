BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City police officer has been suspended with pay.
At this time, WJZ is waiting to confirm why the officer was suspended.
This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.