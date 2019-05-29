BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday night after police found drugs, a gun and over $2,000 in cash in the vehicle he was driving.
Police stopped Andre Lamar Arthur, 30, in the 5500 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn for a moving violation and safety equipment violation. Arthur reportedly agreed to let police search the vehicle.
During the search, police reportedly found 10 5-milligram oxycodone pills, 56 grams of marijuana, a .22 caliber Chiappa rifle with a 26-round magazine inserted and more than $2,400 in cash.
Arthur was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, firearm/drug trafficking, controlled dangerous substance distribution with a firearm and firearm use in a felony.