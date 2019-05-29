BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Owner Steve Bisciotti announced Wednesday that former Head Coach Brian Billick and former Defensive Tackle Haloti Ngata will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor this year.

Billick began his nine-year career as Head Coach in Baltimore in 1999. He led the team to an 8-8 record that season.

In just his second year at the helm of the ship, Billick led the Ravens to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Steve Bisciotti announces Brian Billick will be inducted into Ravens Ring of Honor this yr @WJZ pic.twitter.com/4ZNEeGzavj — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) May 29, 2019

The team finished that season with a 12-4 mark and capped off the year with a 34-7 victory over the NFC Champion New York Giants for its first Super Bowl Championship.

Billick closed out his career in Baltimore in 2007.

He went 80-64 in his career in Charm City.

Ngata was selected by the Ravens 12th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft out of the University of Oregon.

Ngata made an immediate impact for the Ravens in 2006. He started all 16 games and registered 13 tackles and one interception.

Ngata only got better throughout the course of his career. In 2007 and 2008, he recorded a combined 86 tackles and two interceptions.

In his nine-year career in Baltimore, the 6’4″, 340 lbs. defensive tackle made it to the Pro Bowl five times, was a two-time first-team All-Pro and helped the Ravens to their Super Bowl title in 2012.