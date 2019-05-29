



Baltimore City Police released a combination of CitiWatch camera and body camera footage compiled by the department showing the crowd of juveniles in downtown Baltimore at the Inner Harbor on Saturday.

Several moments can be seen on camera of violence and screaming as police and juveniles were seen walking and running around downtown throughout the evening.

CitiWatch cameras show large groups all walking along streets downtown and running from police.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott had called for the police department to release body camera footage after six people were arrested in the Inner Harbor when reports scattered social media Saturday night that large groups of juveniles were seen running around and fighting in the area downtown.

“We must hold those who participate in illegal activity responsible, but everyone who cares about Baltimore must also understand that most of the young people who visit the Harbor are not there to engage in illegal activity. We have to recognize that we must provide opportunities for young people to enjoy themselves safely while simultaneously enforcing the law,” Scott said in the statement.

Following the incident, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police tweeted that officers should, “Protect each other and don’t fall into the trap that they are only kids. Some are criminals! Keep the current policies and consent decree in mind…”

Protect each other and don't fall into the trap that they are only kids. Some are criminals! Keep the current policies and Consent Decree in mind. If ordered to arrest put the name of the on-scene Commander in all reporting.

Mike Mancuso — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) May 26, 2019

This comment drew criticism from the ACLU of Maryland, they responded in part saying, “comments like this do nothing to repair that trust,”

