BRANDYWINE, Md. (WJZ) — One of the two drivers killed in a head-on crash in Brandywine Tuesday night has been identified, Prince George’s County Police said.
Police responded to the crash on Brandywine Road near Lee Acres Drive around 7:55 p.m.
PGPD Investigating Double Fatal Car Collision On Brandywine Road
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of an SUV heading north crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Brandywine man’s van head-on. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The van’s driver has been identified as 39-year-old Santos Carbajal. The driver of the SUV has not been identified.
Both drivers were the only occupants of their vehicles.
Investigators are still working to determine why the unidentified driver crossed into the oncoming lane.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device).