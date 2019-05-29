Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Owner Steve Bisciotti announced Wednesday that former Head Coach Brian Billick will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor this year.
Billick began his nine-year career as Head Coach in Baltimore in 1999. He led the team to an 8-8 record that season.
In just his second year at the helm of the ship, Billick led the Ravens to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
The team finished that season with a 12-4 mark and capped off the year with a 34-7 victory over the NFC Champion New York Giants for its first Super Bowl Championship.
Billick closed out his career in Baltimore in 2007.
He went 80-64 in his career in Charm City.