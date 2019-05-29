WJZ WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning In Baltimore City, Harford County, Baltimore County, Until 6:30 p.m, Warnings In Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery & Prince George's County Until 6:15 p.m.
Filed Under:Alleged Murder, Carroll County, Cumberland County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Virginia

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man wanted in a Virginia slaying was caught in North Carolina and managed to escape custody, only to be tackled by a bystander.

Citing a news release, news outlets report 41-year-old George William Knisley was arrested Friday in Raleigh and was being transferred to a detention center when he escaped.

Authorities say he complained his handcuffs were too tight and fled when a deputy tried to loosen them.

John Martinez Jr. says he was walking down the street when he saw a man in an orange jumpsuit sprinting away from an officer.

Martinez says the officer needed help, so he dashed after the man and tackled him.

Knisley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew T. Broyles, of Powhatan.

He’s also accused in the disappearance of 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s