



Gerald McCoy is still in Baltimore and having dinner with the Ravens. His visit will go into Wednesday, per a source. He's remained in contact with the Browns, who have also expressed a strong desire to sign him. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 29, 2019

Free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy visited with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and late last night reports stated that he stayed the night and extended his visit into today. The visit comes just a few days after McCoy took a meeting with the division rival Cleveland Browns on Friday of last week.

The 31-year-old McCoy is a sought after commodity on the free agent market after being released by the Buccaneers on May 20th. A six-time Pro Bowler for the Bucs, McCoy racked up six sacks and 21 quarterback hits for Tampa Bay last season. Over the course of his career, McCoy has compiled 54.5 sacks and 79 tackles for loss, while having just one season in which he played fewer than 13 games.

McCoy has largely played on the inside of the defensive line in a 4-3 scheme in Tampa Bay throughout his career, making the fit with the Ravens more likely as a defensive end while Brandon Williams fills the nose tackle duties in the 3-4. He would add another significant pass rushing presence to a defense looking for just that after the departure of Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith this offseason.

The Ravens do have some cap space to work with — reports say they have about $13 million available — but signing him would certainly cut into a significant chunk of that. Those who believe Baltimore is too green to be a real contender this season may suggest the team wait and save the space while it develops its younger talent.