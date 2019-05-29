Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Maryland, Shooting, Southwest Baltimore, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore after a man was shot in the head and torso.

Police responded at around 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers found the man shot in the torso and the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    May 29, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    NOOOOOO….YOUR KIDDING ..RIGHT? A black guy is shot in the city? I bet the shooter turns himself in later today

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s