BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore after a man was shot in the head and torso.
Police responded at around 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Once there, officers found the man shot in the torso and the head. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.
