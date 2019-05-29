BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As mosquito season gets underway, the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s mosquito control program will be active in communities throughout the state.
The program will conduct surveillance and control measures to manage mosquito populations.
Seasonal mosquito control activities will begin on May 29 in participating counties and communities.
“Mosquito-borne disease is a major public health concern, and we remain vigilant in our efforts to fight these diseases here in Maryland,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “I encourage all Marylanders to cooperate with mosquito control officials throughout the season, and to do their part by eliminating potential mosquito breeding zones on their property.”
Mosquito season typically runs from late May to early October. During this time, the mosquito control program will conduct a variety of routine activities including arboviral surveillance and testing, mosquito population surveillance activities, source reduction, biological control initiatives, ground and aerial application of insecticides and public education.
The mosquito control program will also work closely with the Maryland Department of Health and local health departments in response to any concern of mosquito-borne illness.
This year, an annual report from Orkin ranked Baltimore 15th worst city for mosquitos.