BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is the potential for scattered severe storms this afternoon and evening.

The fact that so much of Maryland is under the enhanced threat is certainly worth paying attention to.

Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

You can track along with our team by downloading WJZ’s Weather app.

