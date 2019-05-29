Filed Under:Arnav Gupta, Bethesda, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

BETHESDA, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old Bethesda man.

Family members last saw Arnav Gupta when he let his home around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Arnav Gupta. Courtesy Montgomery County Police.

Police are concerned about his physical and emotional well-being.

Gupta is five-foot-nine and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a mustache and wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arnav Gupta is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

