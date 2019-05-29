Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who left a healthcare center in a wheelchair May 26 and hasn’t been seen since.
Police said Rick Calvin Brownlee is believed to be with his mother.
He is described as 5’4″ and 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light blue hospital gown with green dots on it.
Police said they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rick Calvin Brownlee is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.