



Baltimore County Public Schools will soon have a new superintendent.

Longtime educator Darryl Williams was chosen to take office. He will leave his current position in Montgomery County at the end of the school year.

Williams has been an educator for 31 years. He was a teacher, principal and — most recently — an administrator supervising Montgomery County Public Schools.

“I can still relate to what’s happening in the classroom, and more importantly, I still relate to students,” Williams said.

Williams said he plans to carry his experience into the top office for Baltimore County Public Schools.

“I just thought, this is a great opportunity to still be in Maryland, and then to do some incredible work in leading a school system,” he said.

Williams’ appointment to superintendent came last week in a surprise vote just days after the school board members said that they were only beginning to interview candidates for the job.

Williams is inheriting an office that came under the spotlight of a scandal when its former occupant — Dallas Dance — went to prison in 2018.

Dance received a six-month sentenced after pleading guilty to four counts of perjury after failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures.

“Knowing the past is always helpful, to know what the system has endured,” Williams said. “But for me, it’s almost, how do we move forward”?

Williams said his top priority is in the classroom.

“We want you to enjoy coming to school every day,” he said. “We want every day to be an exciting day, and when you leave us, we want you to be well prepared for career and college.”

Williams appointment is still pending contract approval.