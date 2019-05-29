ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police were involved in a police pursuit involving two stolen vehicles Wednesday morning along the I-95 corridor.
The incident happened on I-95 in Harford County, causing severe traffic delays around the area.
According to Maryland officials, Pennsylvania State Police reported they were involved in a pursuit of two white vans around 5 a.m. Wednesday across state lines. The vans were stolen from Baltimore City and were traveling on Route 1 toward Maryland. Police believed the suspects stole dirt bikes from a Pennsylvania business.
State police said the two vans separated once they entered Maryland. One vehicle traveled southbound. on Route 272 and the other on Route 276.
Maryland troopers began pursuing the vehicles at the Tydings Memorial Bridge. The van that was on Route 272 got back onto I-95 headed southbound in the Aberdeen area. The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and into the woods. Troopers used a K9 unit and its aviation unit to search for the suspects. One male suspect was taken into custody, while another remains at large.
The other van, on Route 276, crashed into a marked police cruiser at Route 222 and I-95 in Perryville. The driver fled, but was captured a short time later.
