BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An army captain was sentenced to 239 months in federal prison on Wednesday, followed by lifetime supervised release, after he pleaded guilty to five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

Kevin J. Gorbsky, 32, of Bowie, Md., must register as a sex offender in the places where he lives, works and where he is a student.

Gorbsky was stationed in Kuwait in September 2015, and in Anne Arundel County, beginning in July 2016, where he was assigned to work at a secure facility.

Gorbsky created and used email accounts “Justin Smelder” and “John Bbeez” and a social media account “johnbeez66.”

Beginning in October 2015 and continuing until at least January 2018, he used those accounts to engage in online chat with hundreds of users, according to his plea agreement, many of whom identified themselves as minors between 12 and 17 years old.

Gorbsky told many of the individuals he chatted with that he was 19, when in fact he was between 28 and 31-years-old.

The chats were sexually explicit, and he repeatedly persuaded, enticed and coerced the other users to send him sexually explicit images and to engage in sexually explicit video chat with him.

He sent many of the users sexually explicit images and videos of himself, the plea agreement stated.

He accessed these accounts and engaged in the activity using the unclassified computer system at his workplace.

Gorbsky admitted that from September 22, 2017 through January 3, 2018, he engaged in sexually explicit communications with a girl who said she was 12-years-old- at times when the girl said she was in school.

Gorbsky repeatedly asked the girl for sexually explicit images, and at his request, they engaged in video chat calls during which they engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also emailed a sexually explicit video of himself to the girl.

Between October 2017 and January 2018, he also engaged in sexually explicit chat with four other girls who said they were 13, 17, 17 and 15 respectively.

He also asked the girls to send him sexually explicit images of themselves and to engage in sexually explicit video chat with him. All of the girls sent Gorbsky sexually explicit pictures of themselves and the 15-year-old victim also engaged in a video chat during which she and Gorbsky engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The 13-year-old reportedly told Gorbsky on numerous occasions she was suicidal and he admitted that he ignored those statements and continued talking about sexually explicit matters.

Gorbsky also e-mailed sexually explicit videos of himself to one of the girls who was a 17-year-old special needs student.

According to his plea agreement, Gorbsky induced at least eight other users who said they were minor females to send him sexually explicit images and engage in the explicit video chat with him.

Five of those users have been identified as then-minor girls living in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arkansas, and California. These victims were between 14 and 17 years old at the time of the offenses.

One of the 15-year-olds’ father discovered her chats with Gorbsky. He sent a message to Gorbsky saying,

“This [victim’s] dad. You are talking and trading sexual pics with a minor. She is 15. Your profile and email are being sent to police and other authorities to take action.” Despite this, Gorbsky admitted that he continued to communicate with the minor female, including asking her to send him sexually explicit images and to engage in sexually explicit video chat with him.