By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms moved across the region late in the afternoon and brought damaging winds and hail as well.

Some sightings of hail the size of golf balls were reported. Trees were brought down especially in eastern Baltimore County between 5 and 6 p.m.

Overnight, quiet weather is expected but more showers and storms may fire up again Thursday afternoon again.

Another very warm and humid day is on tap Thursday followed by a cold front which will dry us all out and drop temperatures on Friday and over the weekend.

Cooler air will make its way in next week.

