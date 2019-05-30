BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready for a revitalized Middle Branch Waterfront, Baltimore!
After a search that generated proposals from some of the top landscape architecture firms in the world, three teams have been selected to compete for the opportunity to lead the transformation of the Middle Branch Waterfront into a more than 11-mile park system in south Baltimore along the shoreline of the Patapsco River.
The selection comes after nearly a year of public planning and meetings with community stakeholders.
The firms were selected by a committee of waterfront property owners, community representatives, government leaders and technical experts.
All have included Baltimore-based firms on their teams to ensure local knowledge and perspectives on issued ranging from connecting to the City’s park system to engaging communities in articulating their properties.
The firms that are competing are:
- James Corner Field Operations
- Hargreaves Jones
- West 8
The project will be designed to link nearby neighborhoods to an activated waterfront via a connected system of parks and trials, It will include a new front yard for local neighborhoods.
The Parks & People Foundation is managing community engagement and design team solution for the City of Baltimore under a contract with the City and the South Baltimore Gateway Partnership.