Fans Call For MLB To Extend Netting Following Incident In Cubs Astros Game Wednesday NightAfter a young fan was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Albert Almora in the fourth inning of last night's game, commentators and fans of the game voiced their wish for more protective netting.

Brandon Dixon Powers Tigers Past Orioles 4-2The Tigers, who took two of the three games, won their first road series since April 1-3 against the Yankees.

Brian Billick, Haloti Ngata To Be Inducted Into Ravens Ring Of HonorOwner Steve Bisciotti announced Wednesday that former Head Coach Brian Billick will be inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor this year.

'The Suspension Was Harsh': Metta World Peace Still Stung By 'Malice At The Palace'; Talks New Showtime Doc 'A Quiet Storm'The man formerly known as Ron Artest discusses The Malice At The Palace, winning an NBA title, and his new documentary "Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story."