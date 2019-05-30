  • WJZ 13On Air

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Five people are displaced after their home caught fire in Marriottsville Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 9 a.m. in the 11000 block of Willow Green Way.

Marriottsville Road was shut down at Route 99 as firefighter responded to the scene.

All five occupants and a pet evacuated the home safely.

The fire was knocked out quickly by the Howard County Fire Department with help from Baltimore County and Sykesville firefighters.

The American Red Cross will offer assistance to the family displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire will be determined by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

 

 

