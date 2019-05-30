  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Annapolis Theft, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dollar General, Local TV, Talkers, theft

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are hoping to identify a woman in connection with a theft from a Dollar General.

The theft occurred at the Dollar General store at 123 Hillsmere Drive on Monday.

The woman, described as between 30 and 50 years old, was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pajama pants with white hearts on the legs and tan flip flops. She was also carrying an oversized gray purse.

Anyone with information should call Annapolis Police at 443-440-0212 or email msprout@annapolis.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s