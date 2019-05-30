Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are hoping to identify a woman in connection with a theft from a Dollar General.
The theft occurred at the Dollar General store at 123 Hillsmere Drive on Monday.
The woman, described as between 30 and 50 years old, was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black pajama pants with white hearts on the legs and tan flip flops. She was also carrying an oversized gray purse.
Anyone with information should call Annapolis Police at 443-440-0212 or email msprout@annapolis.gov.