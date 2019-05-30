SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man on trespassing and possession of marijuana charges on an incident that occurred on Wednesday in Severna Park.

Officers responded to a report of a male breaking into a Shipley’s Crossing Clubhouse around 9:18 p.m. in Severna Park.

The first officer to respond to the scene located the suspect one street away from the clubhouse.

The suspect ran from the officer and eventually made his way back to the clubhouse where he left his car.

The suspect smashed out the window of the car while the officer was commanding him to stop and get on the ground.

Not knowing what the suspect was pulling from the car, the officer drew his gun. When the officer drew his gun, a round fired into the ground.

No one was injured in the incident and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Anne Arundel County Police Training Academy Firearms Unit immediately began an investigation into the weapon system to determine if there was a mechanical failure.

The officer is an eight-year veteran of the department and a Corporal assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

There is an administrative review being conducted and no further information is releasable at this time.