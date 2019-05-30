Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, Armed robbery, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Talkers

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three suspects in connection to a commercial robbery in Hanover early Thursday morning.

Three unknown suspects entered a Shell station located at 1356 Dorsey Road in Hanover around 2:30 a.m.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery.

The clerk complied and the suspects fled the area with an undetermined amount of money.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The Anne Arundel County Robbery Unit is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720.

