BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ransomware attack on Baltimore City’s government will cost the city more than $18 million, council member Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said.
Additional services may soon be restored. Mayor Jack Young said the city is now working to restore email and computer access to city employees.
The attack had forced city staff to find different ways to conduct business, from using Gmail for email to a manual workaround for real estate transactions.