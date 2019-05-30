BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore felon was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Eric Hobbs, 39, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 198 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

According to evidence at his trial, between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018, Hobbs was dating a woman and gave the woman’s daughter a television as a gift.

After the woman broke off their relationship, Hobbs demanded the woman return the television.

On Feb. 3, 2018, Hobbs tried to break into a rear kitchen window of his ex’s house. When the woman and her daughter came downstairs to investigate the noise, Hobbs ordered them at gunpoint to open the door and threatened to kill the woman, her daughter and her family.

The woman unlocked the front door for Hobbs who left with the television. The woman called the police to report the incident.

On Feb. 4, Hobbs was arrested after he was located in his car by police. Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun from the ground by the driver’s side door of his car where he was standing at the time of his arrest.

On Feb. 5, law enforcement officers obtained a warrant to search Hobbs’ residence and seized 65 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together law enforcement officials and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.