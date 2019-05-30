BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its summer 2019 concerts as the organization reforms its operations after millions of dollars in losses over the past decade.

As part of the reform, BSO is adjusting its season from 52 weeks to 40, leading to its summer concerts being cancelled.

State funding passed at the Capitol had sought to address the group’s financial struggles, but BSO said Thursday even with the funding it was forced to make changes in order to keep operating.

“These decisions were extremely difficult to make and were not entered into lightly, but they are the right ones if the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is going to continue to exist as a nationally renowned organization,” said BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome in a statement. “If the BSO is going to survive, our business model needs to change, and that change begins in earnest today. In our view, moving from 52 weeks to 40 weeks is necessary. We look forward to working with our musicians as we navigate this change and prepare for a future that is strong and vibrant.”

Over the past decade, BSO has lost more than $16 million.

The cancelled concerts include:

New Music Festival – June 20-22, 2019

Oregon Ridge Star-Spangled Spectacular – July 3, 2019

Leslie Odom, Jr. – July 5, 2019

Harry Potter film with orchestra – July 11-13, 2019

BSO performance at Artscape – July 19, 2019

Cirque Dances – July 26-27, 2019

BSO will contact those who purchased tickets to handle refunds or exchanges.