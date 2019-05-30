WJZ WEATHERTornado Warning In Effect For Anne Arundel, Howard Counties Until 3:45 p.m.
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Colorado man was charged after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from someone posing as a Maryland minor.

Scott Dye, 40, of Colorado Springs was charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Harford County investigators opened a case after Dye made contact with an undercover law enforcement account he believed was a juvenile and arranged to have sexual contact with her.

Dye arranged to meet in Bel Air where he was arrested by Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigators.

He is being held at Harford County Detention Center on no bond.

Investigators also recovered suspected illegal drugs and items of personal electronics from Dye’s person and vehicle upon his arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

 

