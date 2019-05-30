Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland community is mourning the loss of former Terp football player David Mackall Jr.
Mackall Jr. died Wednesday after he was fatally shot in Baltimore.
Man Shot Fatally In the Head In SW Baltimore
“The Maryland Football family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of David Mackall Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and former Terp teammates during this tragic time,” the university said in a statement.
Police responded at around 2:46 p.m. to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Once there, officers found the man shot in the torso and the head.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7lockup.