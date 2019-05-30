Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — A Maryland man, who died after setting himself on fire in the Ellipse near the White House, was reported missing by his family just hours before the incident.
WUSA9 confirmed Arnav Gupta lit himself on fire just hours after he was reported missing Wednesday. Gupta was last seen by his family leaving their home on Cindy Lane in Bethesda around 9:30 a.m. They were concerned about his physical and emotional welfare.
Three hours later, Secret Service and U.S. Park Police were called to 15th and Constitution avenues for a report of a person on fire. They extinguished the fire and took Gupta to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
Police continue to investigate Gupta’s death.