



The National Transportation Safety Board released its initial report into the May 4 helicopter crash that killed two people near Kent Island.

The fatal crash claimed the lives of two Maryland men; 38-year-old Charles Knight of Mount Airy, and 36-year-old Matt Clarke of Pasadena.

‘It’s Just A Tragedy,’ Family And Friends Remember 2 Maryland Men Killed In Helicopter Crash

Both Knight and Clarke’s bodies were recovered in the Chesapeake Bay after their helicopter crashed into the water just off of Bloody Point at the southernmost tip of Kent Island on Saturday.

NTSB said the helicopter, a Guimbal Cabri G2, N572MD, was destroyed on impact with the Bay. The helicopter was registered to a corporation and operated by Monumental Helicopters. The chopper took off from Tipton Airport in Fort Meade around 11:30 a.m.

2 Men Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into The Chesapeake Bay

Witnesses told the NTSB they saw the helicopter flying in low visibility and fog and that it flew low near the water.

One witness stated that the weather was ‘cloudy and the fog was heavy’,” the NTSB said in its report. “Another witness reported that the helicopter was ‘flying very low to the

water in dense fog,’ before the accident occurred.”

Investigators said the cause of the crash is still unclear and it’s not yet known if the pilot was able to call for help before the helicopter went down.

READ MORE: NTSB report into May 4 fatal chopper crash off Kent Island