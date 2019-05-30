Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tornado was confirmed in Howard County on Thursday, and other parts of Maryland were impacted by strong storms, leaving many people without power.
In Howard County where a tornado was confirmed, there are currently 61 outages that are affecting nearly 2,305 people.
Baltimore County is also dealing with some power outages of its own.
In Baltimore County, there are currently 69 outages impacting about 709 BGE customers.
Some 187 Anne Arundel County residents are also without power.
Continue to stay with WJZ for your latest severe weather coverage.