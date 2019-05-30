UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman wanted for first degree assault charges.
Judith Cruz was arrested on May 21, on a warrant obtained by County Police on May 13.
According to the warrant, on Dec. 4, 2018, officers responded to the 14000 block of Baltimore Ave. in Laurel for the report of an assault.
When officers arrived, they assisted an injured victim who had an ambulance respond to the scene for medical treatment.
A witness who saw the incident said that the woman, later identified as Cruz, approached the victim screaming and then began striking her.
Officers also reviewed video footage of the incident.
Deputies were able to determine that Cruz was residing in the 100 block of Laurel Race Track Road in Laurel. Deputies went to the location and Cruz opened the door. She was taken into custody and was transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections without incident.
Cruz is also charged with second degree assault.