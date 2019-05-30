Comments
FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — National Weather Service crews are surveying damage caused by Wednesday evening’s severe storms in Harford County.
Officials will be in the Fallston and Baldwin areas, which were hit hard by a line of thunderstorms packing winds of up to 90 miles per hour.
In Baltimore County, downed trees and power lines blocked roads and damaged homes, including in White Marsh, where a tree fell on top of a house, crashing into two bedrooms.
Several schools canceled classes Thursday due to lingering power outages.