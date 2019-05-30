  • WJZ 13On Air

FALLSTON, Md. (WJZ) — National Weather Service crews are surveying damage caused by Wednesday evening’s severe storms in Harford County.

Officials will be in the Fallston and Baldwin areas, which were hit hard by a line of thunderstorms packing winds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Strong Storms Cause Power Losses, Damage Across Maryland

In Baltimore County, downed trees and power lines blocked roads and damaged homes, including in White Marsh, where a tree fell on top of a house, crashing into two bedrooms.

Several schools canceled classes Thursday due to lingering power outages.

