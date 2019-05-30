Filed Under:7-Eleven, 7-Eleven Robbery, Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Belcamp, Harford County, Local TV, Talkers

BELCAMP, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with a robbery at knifepoint early Monday morning.

Police said the woman bought several items from the 7-Eleven store in the 1300 block of James Way in Belcamp, then left the store and pulled around to the side, at which point a masked man got out of the vehicle and robbed the store with a knife around 3 a.m. The pair then fled in her vehicle.

The woman is described as having a medium build with blonde and brown hair. She was wearing a Ravens shirt at the time.

The man is described as having a thin build and was wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office

