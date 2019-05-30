WJZ WEATHERTornado Warning In Effect For Anne Arundel, Howard Counties Until 3:45 p.m.
OLDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were charged after they taunted a deer with broken legs and posted the video to Snapchat.

Maryland Natural Resources Police learned of the Snapchat video on May 23. In the video, police could see two women throwing beverage containers at a deer who had just been struck by a car. The deer couldn’t move after two of its legs were broken after the accident.

Alexa Storm Crabtree of Oldtown was charged with animal cruelty, littering, and underage possession of an alcoholic beverage. The 16-year-old was referred Allegany County Juvenile Services to with the same charges.

The animal cruelty charge carries a maximum penalty of $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

