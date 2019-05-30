  • WJZ 13On Air

Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One more day of, possible, severe weather on tap. When you, while driving around, (or walking out into your front yard as was my case), see limbs the width of your arm ripped off of perfectly healthy trees you know the storm that passed by was bad.

It was and they were.

Now one more day. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a “slight” or “marginal” risk this afternoon. It will be another hot and humid day so time will tell. This day, potential, heavy rain appears to be a bigger issue than wind. But we’re like splitting hairs here. Just stay aware, as you have been doing this week.

One thing for sure is that by tomorrow the words ‘cooler”, “less humid”, and “nice” return to the outlook. And just in the nick of time.

MB!

